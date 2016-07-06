Child care expenses have increased at nearly twice the inflation rate since 2009

As every parent knows, the cost of child care has skyrocketed in recent years and now the latest Labor Department data provides the evidence. Child care expenses have increased at a higher rate than most other categories, including housing costs, food, and transportation. As Fast Company‘s Lydia Dishman reported earlier this year, the rising cost of child care is forcing more women to quit their jobs.
The below chart shows the alarming increase in the share of household expenses taken up by child care and education from 1960 to 2013, especially compared to other costs.