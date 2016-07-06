Ashley Madison is trying to pivot

In an interview with Reuters , CEO Rob Segal said that the company had hired security experts after the devastating hack that took place last year, leaking the names of many people who were trying to use the service to have affairs.

However, he thinks that there’s still money to be made in discreet dating.

“We certainly feel that the Ashley Madison brand can be repositioned,” Segal said.

Given that the company is currently facing a mountain of lawsuits from angry customers, it’s unclear how the finances will check out—but if they are going to make it work, they will probably involve fewer fembots impersonating women.