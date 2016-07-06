Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson sues Roger Ailes for sexual harassment [UPDATE]

Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is suing former boss Roger Ailes for allegedly terminating her after she turned down his sexual advances. Specifically, Carlson’s complaint says “Ailes has unlawfully retaliated against Carlson and sabotaged her career because she refused his sexual advances and complained about severe and pervasive sexual harassment.”

Once taken to task by Jon Stewart for “dumbing herself down,” Carlson has worked at the Fox Network for 11 years. You can see the full complaint below.

UPDATE 7:30pm: In a statement, Roger Ailes denied the accusations:

Gretchen Carlson’s allegations are false. This is a retaliatory suit for the network’s decision not to renew her contract, which was due to the fact that her disappointingly low ratings were dragging down the afternoon lineup. When Fox News did not commence any negotiations to renew her contract, Ms. Carlson became aware that her career with the network was likely over and conveniently began to pursue a lawsuit. Ironically, FOX News provided her with more on-air opportunities over her 11 year tenure than any other employer in the industry, for which she thanked me in her recent book. This defamatory lawsuit is not only offensive, it is wholly without merit and will be defended vigorously.

UPDATE 7:45pm: “At least ten” other women have contacted the law firm representing Carlson, wanting to talk about their treatment by Ailes, her lawyer Nancy Erika Smith told CNN this afternoon.