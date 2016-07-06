advertisement
Twitter debuts live sports streaming at Wimbledon

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Twitter, which is slated to stream some NFL Thursday Night Football games this fall, debuted its sports streaming at Wimbledon with a live video feed alongside a stream of tweets

The move comes as rivals Facebook and Tumblr push their own live video offerings, with Facebook in particular encouraging ordinary users and media companies to reach audiences through Facebook Live. Twitter has already offered live video through its Periscope platform, but the new service seems more geared to combining popular event streaming with Twitter discussions than with everyday users streaming their own video.

