Trump’s Florida estate at risk from global warming, study finds

Donald Trump’s opulent Palm Beach estate, known as Mar-a-Lago, could be at risk from the effects of climate change, according to a study prepared for The Guardian. Within 30 years, the estate’s grounds could be soaked with at least a foot of water for 210 days a year due to increased tidal flooding, according to the newspaper.
While the presumptive Republican nominee has lately expressed skepticism about man-made climate change, his business interests have publicly taken climate risks into account. In seeking a permit to build a sea wall, Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland cited the likelihood of rising sea levels tied to warming, Politico reported in May.