Is there seed funding hiding in your rent checks?

Earlier this year, Arianna O’Dell quit her New York City job to travel around Europe, but it wasn’t a vacation. She has spent her time on the road and in the air setting up her own business, as others have done before her.
O’Dell admits hunting for deals is time consuming, but it has paid off. In just five months, she says, “strategically switching accommodations has saved me a whopping $6,000″—no chump change for first-time solopreneurs. O’Dell has poured those savings into her company. “I’d become my own venture capitalist: The money I saved became seed funding for my business,” she writes.