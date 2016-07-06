Is there seed funding hiding in your rent checks?

Earlier this year, Arianna O’Dell quit her New York City job to travel around Europe, but it wasn’t a vacation. She has spent her time on the road and in the air setting up her own business, as others have done before her .

O’Dell admits hunting for deals is time consuming, but it has paid off. In just five months, she says, “strategically switching accommodations has saved me a whopping $6,000″—no chump change for first-time solopreneurs. O’Dell has poured those savings into her company. “I’d become my own venture capitalist: The money I saved became seed funding for my business,” she writes.