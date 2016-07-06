Scientists build “predator” robot that teaches itself to hunt

The robot, which looks a bit like a remote controlled toy truck, uses a “silicon retina” that allows it to process visual information pixel-by-pixel, rather than frame-by-frame as in a traditional camera, letting it detect changes faster. While the idea of a predator bot may seem frightening, the scientists say the same principles that now let the robot track a prey vehicle around an arena could be used for a car that automatically follows the vehicle ahead of it, or a grocery cart that tracks a shopper around a store.