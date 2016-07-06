Half a million hoverboards recalled over fire fears

More than half a million hoverboards, including 267,000 made by Swagway, have been officially recalled over the risk of fire and explosion, ABC News reports .

“We’ve concluded pretty definitively that these are not safe products the way they were designed,” Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye told the network.

The agency says consumers should stop using the motorized devices immediately and contact manufacturers about what to do next. Swagway has recently released a new set of hoverboard models under the name Swagtron, which boast more fire-resistant designs and, critically, UL safety certifications, Mashable reports.