Skype founders’ startup to start robot food deliveries in London

Starship Technologies, the robot delivery startup created by Skype cofounders Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis, will soon test autonomous meal deliveries in conjunction with London food delivery services Just Eat and Pronto , Engadget reports .

The company’s relatively slow-moving, sidewalk traveling robots may avoid some of the dangers of autonomous vehicles that share the road with cars. And with robot cooks also coming into the marketplace, it may be only a matter of time before you eat a delivery meal that’s never touched any human hands but your own.