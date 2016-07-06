Morning intelligence

• Though FBI director James Comey called Hillary Clinton “extremely careless” for her use of a private email service, he recommended yesterday that prosecutors not bring any charges against her .

• An investigation into the terror attacks in Paris last November found that they could have been prevented by French intelligence agencies—and that all the terrorists involved had previously been reported to authorities.

• Don’t buy a new iPhone just yet: Apple‘s new iteration of the device will reportedly start at 32GB of storage instead of 16GB, according to the Wall Street Journal.

• Blackberry enthusiasts, it’s time to bid adieu to your beloved physical keyboard. The phone maker announced Tuesday that the BlackBerry Classic—its last phone with a keyboard—is being discontinued.