Google buys French computer vision startup to help phones recognize objects

Google is buying Moodstocks, a French startup that uses machine learning to enhance smartphone image recognition, VentureBeat reports . The acquisition will help bolster image recognition within Google products, according to a Google blog post , but it will also mean the end of Moodstocks’ existing standalone image recognition API.

“Our focus will be to build great image recognition tools within Google, but rest assured that current paying Moodstocks customers will be able to use it until the end of their subscription,” according to a Moodstocks post.”This also means that we will be discontinuing our image recognition services soon, but we look forward to bringing you even better tools as part of Google.”