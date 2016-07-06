Google’s self-driving cars can now recognize hand signals from cyclists

Through observing cyclists on the roads and private test track, we’ve taught our software to recognize some common riding behaviors, helping our car better predict a cyclist’s course. Our sensors can detect a cyclist’s’ hand signals as an indication of an intention to make a turn or shift over. Cyclists often make hand signals far in advance of a turn, and our software is designed to remember previous signals from a rider so it can better anticipate a rider’s turn down the road.

The sensors on Google’s cars allow them to see in 360 degrees, enabling a wide field of image recognition. The software powering such recognition sensors will become critical in the success and safety of self-driving cars, as is evidenced in the wake of a Tesla crash in which software confused the side of white truck for gray sky.

[Photo: Google]