NASA’s new roboglove will be an exosuit for your hand

The glove will be made in conjunction with General Motors and Swedish medical technology company Bioservo Technologies AB, reports Engadget. It will be based on the same technology used by NASA scientists to control the Robonaut 2 on the International Space Station. However, NASA’s new glove will be built for use on Earth, and by force-multiplying the wearer’s grip it will enable them to wield tools for longer than they’d normally be able to—all without sacrificing dexterity. You may be able to be Iron Man one day yet.