Google wants you to be able to browse the web in VR

The company’s open-source Chromium evangelist François Beaufort has revealed in a Google+ post that the Chromium team is working on “several features” that will bring the web to VR. Specifically they’ve added the ability for Cardboard and Daydream viewers to browse the web through their compatible headsets. The team has also been working on adding WebVR support in Chromium, which would allow web developers to embed VR videos in their sites so users of VR devices could view them in all their virtual reality glory.