CloudPlayer now lets you make playlists of your songs no matter where they are stored

The Android music streaming app that allows you to access your tunes across cloud services including Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive now lets you create playlists of songs no matter where they are stored. That means, with the app’s latest update, you can create a single playlist with some Bon Jovi from your Dropbox, Taylor Swift from your OneDrive, and Pantera from your Google Drive. The new playlist feature is live as of today.[Image: doubleTwist]