Survey says Americans are 70% more likely to consider leaving U.S. if Trump is elected 

It’s that time of the election cycle where everyone is threatening to leave the country if their candidate of choice doesn’t secure the presidency. But how many will actually go? About 40% of Americans say they’ll leave the country if Donald Trump is elected President of the United States, according to a report from Transferwise , a platform for sending money internationally. By contrast, only 25.3% of U.S. citizens would consider becoming expats if Hillary Clinton wins. But where will they go? Roughly one in six of those looking to leave would try their luck in Canada.

Of course every election cycle someone promises to shove off to Canada or some other supposedly better off place (free healthcare! less gun violence!) And while some might be able to pull off the move, as Politifact reported earlier this year, the vast majority will not. The Transferwise publishes its Anchor Index report annually. It’s designed to gauge how tethered Americans are to the U.S. and if they’re likely to move abroad and why. Here are some other tidbits from the survey: