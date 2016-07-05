advertisement
Former Facebook CTO Bret Taylor joins Twitter’s board

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

It’s not exactly a win for diversity, but Bret Taylor has been around the block, between working at Facebook—where he managed mobile and platform efforts from 2009 to 2012—and building Google Maps. Currently, he serves as CEO of the productivity software startup Quip.

“Bret brings to our Board a great mind for consumer products and technologies that will be invaluable to the company as we execute our plans for 2016 and beyond,” Omid Kordestani, Twitter’s executive chairman, said in a statement.

