Though banned in China, Twitter reportedly has 10 million Chinese users

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

That’s according to an estimate used internally, TechCrunch reports. The number is just a fraction of Twitter’s total user base—310 million—but it’s hard to accurately tally its Chinese audience. Those who use Twitter are doing so by circumventing China’s infamous firewall, which makes them difficult to track.

