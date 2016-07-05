Is Amazon finally admitting it doesn’t have the best prices on the Internet?

Amazon has quietly started dropping any mention of list prices, the figure that helped customers see how much of a discount they were getting by buying on the site.

Often, it was the perception of a deal that prompted a purchase. But over recent months, online and brick-and-mortar stores have been subject to dozens of consumer lawsuits for making their discounts appear larger than they are.

Amazon is counting on the service being so embedded into consumers’ lives that convenience trumps having the lowest price. Or as the New York Times puts it:

Amazon wants to be so deeply embedded in a customer’s life that buying happens as naturally as breathing, and nearly as often.

But with new discount sites like Jet.com on the scene, it is facing new competition.