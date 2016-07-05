Congress has some tough questions for Theranos

For blood-testing startup Theranos, the bad news keeps on coming. In a letter addressed to Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and dated June 30, the U.S. House of Representatives recapped some of the company’s major flaws—the lack of accuracy of its tests, and so on—and its failure to communicate adequately with the federal government.

In the strongly worded letter, House Democrats Frank Pallone, Gene Green and Diana DeGette also requested more information from Theranos on such questions as:

* How is Theranos working with regulators to come into compliance with federal law?

* How is Theranos investigating the root cause of these widespread compliance failures?

* What steps is Theranos taking to assist those who have been harmed by inaccurate results?

In a statement, the company said, “Patient safety and clinical quality are our top priorities,” and that it is “committed to the highest standards of excellence across all our labs.” Theranos, which has said it intends to provide more information about its technology, has until July 14 to respond to the letter. Read the full letter here (pdf).