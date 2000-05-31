Roadrules – Rule 20

Home Base: Lewisburg, West Virginia

Mileage: 150,000 miles per year

Favorite Destination: Belligo, Italy

Don’t Leave Home Without It: Sharper Image Ionic Breeze Personal Air Purifier

“As an architect, I design luxury resorts, so the places that I visit are quite nice. But getting to those places can be hazardous to my health. Airplanes are a lot like office buildings: They can get ‘sick’ — and make you sick as a result. So I do various things to stay healthy when I’m on the road.”

“When I’m about to leave for a project, I start thinking about my health — and what I’m going to do about staying healthy — at least 24 hours before I get on a plane. I try to pay attention to whether I feel a flu coming on, and I do whatever I can to prevent one. If I do get sick while I’m on the road, I make no apologies to clients for completing my work and going straight back to my hotel room. (Lingering over cigars and cognac doesn’t contribute to good health.)”