HourlyNerd, the Uber of business consultants, snags $22 million

HourlyNerd, a Boston-based company that began as a Harvard Business School class project, has landed Series C funding. With a proprietary software platform, it connects 25,000 freelance business consultants with clients, including GE, Intuit , and Staples, among other Fortune 500 companies. Mark Cuban is among the investors.

While the company is similar to other on-demand services like Uber and TaskRabbit, it is hoping to rebrand the “gig economy” to “digital matching services,” which might be more accurate, but doesn’t have the same ring to it . . .