Here’s what’s missing on tech from the Democrats’ party platform

A recently released draft of the Democratic Party’s 2016 platform included a number of tech-related points, though conspicuously absent was any mention of encryption or law enforcement access to locked devices like smartphones .

A recent campaign document from presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton says “Hillary rejects the false choice between privacy interests and keeping Americans safe” and supports calls for a national commission to study encryption and security.

What the party platform did include:

• a general pledge to strengthen cybersecurity “while protecting the privacy and civil liberties of the American people”

• opposition to “data localization” rules that require user information be stored in particular countries

• support for the Federal Communications Commission’s regulations backing net neutrality

• backing for investment in research and support for “the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, especially women and people of color”