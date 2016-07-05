WeWork founder once arm-wrestled Donald Trump’s son-in-law over a real estate dispute

The New York Times ran a profile of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner yesterday, and it had one very interesting tidbit. Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, was once in the midst of an intense real estate negotiation with WeWork founder Adam Neumann. At an impasse, Kushner proposed that the two men settle the dispute the old-fashioned way: an arm wrestling match. Neumann accepted the terms. “Mr. Kushner lost,” reports the Times.