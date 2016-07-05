advertisement
Donald Trump says FBI decision on Clinton email was “very, very unfair”

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Shortly after Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey said in a news conference that the FBI was recommending not charging Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server, Republican rival Donald Trump denounced the decision in a series of tweets.

