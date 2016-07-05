Donald Trump says FBI decision on Clinton email was “very, very unfair”

Shortly after Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey said in a news conference that the FBI was recommending not charging Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server, Republican rival Donald Trump denounced the decision in a series of tweets.
The system is rigged. General Petraeus got in trouble for far less. Very very unfair! As usual, bad judgment.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016
FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security. No charges. Wow! #RiggedSystem
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016