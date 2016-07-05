Meet the robot Uber hired as a security guard for its parking lot

Welcome to Silicon Valley, where truth is stranger than fiction. This is Uber’s new bot guard:

The robot is intended to patrol Uber’s San Francisco inspection lot, but since it can’t actually physically fend off troublemakers, it alerts human security guards to step in when it senses trouble. It’s a great deal for Uber: The robot can monitor the lot 24/7 for the same price it would cost to pay one human security guard.

Gird your loins—the robots are here. Read more over at Fusion.

[Image: Fusion]