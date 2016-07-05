advertisement
FBI recommends against charging Clinton over email server

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Though Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey called former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her staff “extremely careless” in using a private email server for official communications, the FBI is recommending that prosecutors not bring charges against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, he said.

“Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” he said in a press conference, arguing that cases where charges were brought for mishandling classified information generally involved willful misconduct.

