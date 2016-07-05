Morning intelligence

• A bombing in Baghdad on Sunday —the worst attack on the city in at least a year—reportedly took the lives of more than 200 people .

• NASA’s Juno spacecraft is successfully orbiting Jupiter as of yesterday, having traveled 1.7 billion miles from Earth.

• The parent company of Ashley Madison, the dating service that was hacked last year, is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, according to recently appointed CEO Rob Segal.

• Spotify and Apple are at each other’s throats again, with the latter arguing that Spotify’s new iOS update does not meet the requirements of the App Store.