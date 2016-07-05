advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• A bombing in Baghdad on Sunday—the worst attack on the city in at least a year—reportedly took the lives of more than 200 people

• NASA’s Juno spacecraft is successfully orbiting Jupiter as of yesterday, having traveled 1.7 billion miles from Earth. 

• The parent company of Ashley Madison, the dating service that was hacked last year, is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, according to recently appointed CEO Rob Segal

Spotify and Apple are at each other’s throats again, with the latter arguing that Spotify’s new iOS update does not meet the requirements of the App Store

