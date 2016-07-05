advertisement
Apple will allow iOS 10 users to register for organ donation

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

There will be a new button in iOS 10’s Health app that will allow users to quickly sign up to become an organ donor, reports the Guardian. The new button will be accessible to all iOS 10 users in the U.S. and follows initiatives by the U.S. government to improve all aspects of organ donation, from registration to transportation. The Guardian says Tim Cook stated the organ donation registration feature was the result of the problems with organ donations hitting home when Steve Jobs was subjected to an “excruciating” wait for a liver transplant in 2009.

[Image: Apple]

