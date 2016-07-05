UN: Online freedom is a “human right”

The United Nations has passed a resolution that states online freedom is a human right, reports Wired . The resolutions sees online freedom as important as other freedom of expression resolutions found in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The resolution has a clause that states it:

Affirms that the same rights that people have offline must also be protected online, in particular freedom of expression, which is applicable regardless of frontiers and through any media of one’s choice, in accordance with articles 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

It also has a clause where it:

Condemns unequivocally all human rights violations and abuses, such as torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention, expulsion, intimidation and harassment, as well as gender based violence, committed against persons for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms on the Internet, and calls on all States to ensure accountability in this regard

That last part caused countries including Russia, China, and South Africa to object to the resolution.

[Image: UN]