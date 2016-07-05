This sustainable lamp could power islands with ocean water

The lamp was created by computer engineer Aisa Mijeno and her brother Raphael. Called SALt, the lamps are powered by a saline solution—a combination of salt and water or actual salt water from the sea, reports the Vocal. Since the lamp is sustainable, it provides greater benefits than the kerosene-powered lamps used on the thousands of islands in the Philippines. Besides not being eco-friendly, kerosene lamps often cause health problems for their users. The SALt lamps have all of their benefits and none of their drawbacks. “The huge impact we’ll be able to contribute when we dive into developing large-scale for the technology. Just imagine if we are able to power a whole island using ocean water,” Mijeno said.