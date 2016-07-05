The parent company of infidelity site Ashley Madison is under investigation by the FTC

The FTC probe was confirmed by the new CEO and president of Avid Life Media, which owns Ashley Madison, reports Reuters. The infidelity website was famously hacked in July 2015, revealing not only the names of millions of its customers seeking to have affairs, but also revealing that 99% of the women on the website were fake and many times men who thought they were speaking to women were actually talking to chatbots. The two new executives were hired in April 2016 to get the company back on track; they have since apologized for the hack and acknowledged the FTC investigation. The pair also revealed that Ashley Madison’s current male-to-female user ratio is five to one.