Is Alaska’s “quietly failing” health care a model for the country?

A new report in the Atlantic details a number of problems with Alaska’s health care system, including a high uninsured population and escalating per-person health care spending. Moreover, it’s health care exchange created under the Affordable Care Act is in a “death spiral,” with many large insurers pulling out.

Is this a model for the rest of the country? Not necessarily — it’s a unique state, given its rurality remoteness. But it’s still one to watch, the report concludes, as it could be a warning sign for challenges in other states.