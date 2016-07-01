GMO foods are safe, say 109 Nobel laureates

More than 100 Nobel Prize winners have signed an open letter addressed to Greenpeace and world leaders, arguing that genetically modified crops are safe and crucial to fighting global hunger.

The letter asks Greenpeace to end its campaign against Golden Rice, a variety of rice that has been genetically altered to provide vitamin A. Greenpeace claims that Golden Rice is “environmentally irresponsible” and potentially harmful to humans.

From the open letter:

We call upon governments of the world to reject Greenpeace’s campaign against Golden Rice specifically, and crops and foods improved through biotechnology in general; and to do everything in their power to oppose Greenpeace’s actions and accelerate the access of farmers to all the tools of modern biology, especially seeds improved through biotechnology. Opposition based on emotion and dogma contradicted by data must be stopped.