Glu Mobile follows its Kardashian success with a new game featuring Gordon Ramsay 

It’s been two years since Glu Mobile launched Kim Kardashian: Hollywood , a celebrity-focused version of the game Stardom which it already owned. Over the past two years, the game has been downloaded over 45 million times and earned over $157 million in revenue.

The studio is following it up with a new celebrity-focused game: Gordon Ramsay Dash, a new edition to its popular Dash series of games starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. In the game, players run their own restaurants and battle the clock and each other to prepare recipes designed by Ramsay and Glu developers.

“Both Kim and Gordon are the same thing: we think that they’re the category killer in their category,” Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi told Fast Company. “They have the most social followers. They have the most name recognition. If you can combine name recognition and social following with a great game, you can have the makings of a very, very special outcome creatively as well as financially.”