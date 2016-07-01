Amazon Prime snaps up PBS kids’ shows

Amazon has secured exclusive streaming rights to popular children’s shows from PBS, including Caillou, Arthur, Reading Rainbow, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and Zoboomafoo, the New York Times reports.

That means Netflix and Hulu will lose the rights to most of their PBS shows. However, Thomas and Friends will remain on all three platforms.

Children’s programming is increasingly desirable for streaming platforms, as kids watch more online content and less television. HBO recently signed a five-season streaming deal with the makers of Sesame Street, and Netflix is producing dozens of original shows for kids.

[Image: Courtesy of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (C) 2015 The Fred Rogers Company]