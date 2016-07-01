Hershey rejects Mondelez’s $23 billion takeover bid

Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury and Oreo, among many other brands, is interested in creating a chocolate superpower by buying out Hershey.

With the merger, Mondelez was also hoping to shed its name and take on Hershey’s. The name Mondelez was proposed by an employee as a fusion of the Latin word for “world” (monde) and “delez” which was meant to convey deliciousness, but the it has ended up being one of the most mocked monikers of all time and never resonated with American consumers.

