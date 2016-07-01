advertisement
Dwindling avocado supply could seriously affect holiday guacamole-making

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Southern California heat waves have devastated small avocado farms that are ill-equipped to tackle harsh weather compared to their larger, corporate competitors, reports the Los Angeles Times.  This has left some growers without fruit to sell before the Fourth of July, which is prime avocado-eating season.

