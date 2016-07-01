advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This chart shows Google’s workforce diversity still has a ways to go

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The search giant issued its latest diversity figures for the calendar year 2015, and they show the company is improving but still has things to work on, reports Engadget. In 2015 women made up 31% of Google’s workforce—but that’s up only 1% since 2014. As for ethnic diversity, the chart below shows the breakdown for 2015.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life