Nest is designing a smart crib for stupid parents

The smart crib was revealed in a patent filed by Google . As you might expect, the smart crib is full of sensors that could send data to an app on your smartphone updating you constantly about the status of your offspring in case you can’t realize changes in your baby’s behavior on your own. Sensors include:

• A motion sensor and pressure sensor to notify you when your child is awake, has heart palpitations, or lacks movement

• A microphone to notify you when child is crying

• An air sensor to notify you of a carbon monoxide leak, a dirty diaper, or an illness (when the baby vomits)

• A thermal imaging camera to detect unusual temperature

• A motion capture camera to detect coughing and sneezing

[Image: USPTO/Google]