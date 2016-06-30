advertisement
Report: Apple in “exploratory” talks to buy Jay Z’s Tidal music service

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The Wall Street Journal cites unnamed sources saying the talks are ongoing and may not result in a deal. A Tidal spokesperson denied that the company has been in talks with Apple.

The story is plausible, however. Tidal has been successful at persuading big-ticket stars to release their new records exclusively on the platform. Apple is also very interested in acquiring exclusive content; so folding in Tidal, its people, and relationships, might make perfect sense. And God knows Apple has the money to make the deal. 

[Photo: Mika Väisänen via Wikipedia]

