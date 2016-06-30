Report: Apple in “exploratory” talks to buy Jay Z’s Tidal music service

The Wall Street Journal cites unnamed sources saying the talks are ongoing and may not result in a deal. A Tidal spokesperson denied that the company has been in talks with Apple.

The story is plausible, however. Tidal has been successful at persuading big-ticket stars to release their new records exclusively on the platform. Apple is also very interested in acquiring exclusive content; so folding in Tidal, its people, and relationships, might make perfect sense. And God knows Apple has the money to make the deal.

BREAKING: Apple in Talks to Acquire Tidal, Jay Z’s Streaming-Music Service – Dow Jones — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 30, 2016

[Photo: Mika Väisänen via Wikipedia]