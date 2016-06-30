Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson has a tech platform built for Silicon Valley

Hillary released her tech policy platform this week (which some have called a love letter to the Valley). Gary Johnson outlined his positions at the Reboot conference in San Francisco today, and they sound, well, different, and in some ways more realistic.

He sides with Apple on the encryption flap (Hillary has only recently got her story straight on the issue). He’s highly critical of Trump on trade and tariffs: “He says he’s all for free market but he’s going to force Apple to manufacture their phones in the United States.”He has no interest in further regulating the Internet. “There is nothing I want to fix when it comes to the Internet,” he said. He calls himself a “skeptic” whenever he’s asked if regulation can make things more fair. He’s concerned about government surveillance. “The NSA is spying on all of us.”

Above all, Johnson is worth listening to because he sounds like the anti-Trump and anti-Clinton. Anti-Trump because he talks and acts like a responsible adult. Anti-Clinton because he’s small-government and distrusts lobbyists. “Politically I don’t owe anybody anything, so I think I’m in a unique position.”