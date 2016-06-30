advertisement
Chipotle executive, Fox News producer, and Merrill Lynch banker reportedly indicted in cocaine bust

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle‘s chief creative and development officer, was indicted today by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in a massive crackdown on cocaine buyers, reports the New York Daily News. The indictment was in the wake of a lengthy probe into a drug-selling ring on the city’s Lower East Side that sold $75,000 worth of cocaine.

The operation began after investment banker Thomas Hughes jumped to his death off the roof of his high-rise apartment building and police found cocaine and his dealer’s phone number in his apartment, reports the News.

Also indicted in the operation and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree were:

Mornings with Maria on Fox Business producer Katie Welnhofer

• Merrill Lynch client associate Christopher Dodson

• Cushman & Wakefield associate Austin Dodson

Huffington Post blogger Alexander Mallory

Below is the indictment (names of certain defendants have been redacted since they have yet to be arraigned, the DA’s office told Fast Company). A spokesperson for Chipotle did not return a request for comment.

