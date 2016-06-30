Chipotle executive, Fox News producer, and Merrill Lynch banker reportedly indicted in cocaine bust

Mark Crumpacker , Chipotle ‘s chief creative and development officer, was indicted today by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in a massive crackdown on cocaine buyers, reports the New York Daily News . The indictment was in the wake of a lengthy probe into a drug-selling ring on the city’s Lower East Side that sold $75,000 worth of cocaine.

The operation began after investment banker Thomas Hughes jumped to his death off the roof of his high-rise apartment building and police found cocaine and his dealer’s phone number in his apartment, reports the News.

Also indicted in the operation and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree were:

• Mornings with Maria on Fox Business producer Katie Welnhofer

• Merrill Lynch client associate Christopher Dodson

• Cushman & Wakefield associate Austin Dodson

• Huffington Post blogger Alexander Mallory