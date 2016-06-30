Adnan Syed of “Serial” infamy just won a new trial

Debates about Adnan Syed’s guilt are about to spill out of late-2014 Slack feeds and into a courtroom. Syed, of course, was a key figure in the paradigm-redefining podcast, Serial, which traced his conviction in 2000 for the murder of a young woman named Hae Min Lee. The massive Serial audience seemed to be split on whether Syed was truly guilty, or if someone else—such as former friend Jay Wilds—was the killer. As trial lawyer Justin Brown just tweeted, however, Syed has officially won a new trial. It will be interesting to see whether any info from the investigation Sarah Koenig and co. conducted finds its way into the courtroom as evidence.