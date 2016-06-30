Tesla investigated over fatal self-drive crash

A Tesla Model S in self-driving mode was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident in 2015 , reports Reuters . The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening a preliminary investigation into the incident.

The investigation will look into any design flaws that may have caused the fatalities to occur. According to Reuters, this is the first step toward a full-on recall.

Update: Tesla addressed the incident in a blog post this afternoon, in which the company noted that the fatality rate for Tesla cars using Autopilot was still less than that of all vehicles in the U.S. From the post: