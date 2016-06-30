advertisement
Friending your coworkers on social media comes at a cost

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

According to recent Pew data, 17% of workers use social media to strengthen personal relationships at work. While 14% say that it has improved their professional opinion of a colleague, 16% say that they’ve discovered something that has made them think worse of a colleague. 

Among workers in the under-30 age group, social media played an even more prominent role. Nearly a quarter discovered things about a coworker that improved their opinion of them; a third discovered information that had the opposite effect. 

