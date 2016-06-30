The next version of Android has a name: Nougat

After holding a contest to collect suggestions —and weathering some controversy —Google has announced that it’s chosen “Nougat” as the nickname/version identifier for the upcoming version of Android , due this summer.

As usual, the news came with a statue unveiling at the Googleplex:

Google said all along it would make the final decision on a moniker, and doesn’t seem to be saying whether “Android Nougat” was the crowd favorite in its competition. But maybe it was the most obvious candidate all along. As I wrote last month when I heard about Google’s naming exercise, “The first thing that came to my mind was ‘Nougat,’ but I’m assuming it’ll pick something a lot more imaginative than that.”