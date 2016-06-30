Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 becomes a Lyft this weekend

There’s something strange headed to your neighborhood. . .

This weekend, Lyft users in San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, D.C, and New York can take a ride in the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters. For two days (July 1-2) the app will feature a “Ghost mode” that summons an Ecto-1 to your doorstep to take you (for free) to wherever your Ghostbusting duty calls. Even, better, inside will be Hi-C Ecto Cooler (yes, it’s back!) and Ghostbusters-themed Twinkies.



Wacky promotions have become fairly standard for ride-sharing companies such as Lyft and Uber. The Ecto-1 is the latest of many unique vehicles that have been temporarily available within the app.