Report: BMW and Intel may make driverless car announcement tomorrow

BMW is reportedly about to announce a new partnership with chipmaker Intel and Mobileye, a company that works on collision detection, to work on self-driving cars .

Analysts expect that the three will work on creating self-driving vehicles that need less driver input than current iterations of the technology in order to do things like avoid collisions. According to Reuters, the three plan to hold a news conference of Friday.

BMW has been using Mobileye’s sensors in its vehicles since the company’s first sensors were issued in 2007. The technology is currently used by five car manufacturers in the U.S.