Google’s Spain offices raided by police

A month after French authorities raided its Paris offices, Spanish officials have searched Google’s Madrid offices as part of a tax investigation, Reuters reports. Both probes relate to Google’s tax arrangement in Europe: The company pays little tax in most of the European countries where it operates, and instead reports the majority of its revenue in the tax haven of Dublin.
Other U.S. companies that operate in Europe, including Amazon, Apple, and Starbucks, enjoy similar low-tax arrangements. Last year, Amazon agreed to pay more taxes in the region in response to pressure from Britain and Germany, and the EU recently called for these companies to reveal more information about their taxes.